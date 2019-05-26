Schaumburg death investigated as homicide
Updated 5/26/2019 8:49 PM
hello
Police in Schaumburg say they're investigating the death of a 64-year-old man as a homicide.
According to a news release issued Sunday, officers conducting a well-being check in response to a 9-1-1 call found the body of Joseph Mariano at 12:13 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 882-3534.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.