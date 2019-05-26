Schaumburg death investigated as homicide

Police in Schaumburg say they're investigating the death of a 64-year-old man as a homicide.

According to a news release issued Sunday, officers conducting a well-being check in response to a 9-1-1 call found the body of Joseph Mariano at 12:13 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 882-3534.