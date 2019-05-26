Another possible attempted child luring case reported

Schaumburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man in connection with a possible child luring Thursday morning in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

Courtesy of Schaumburg policePolice say this sketch shows the driver who approached a child in Schaumburg on Saturday and offered him a ride.

A man matching the description of the suspect in a possible Hoffman Estates child luring incident Thursday offered a child a ride Saturday in Schaumburg, according to a news release from the Schaumburg Police Department.

A boy who was riding a skateboard west on Holmes Way was approached by the man around 2 p.m. Saturday, the news release issued Sunday said.

Police said a black man in his 30s with jaw-length dreadlocks pulled up in a silver vehicle and offered the boy a ride.

On Wednesday morning, a child walking to Lincoln Prairie Elementary School in Hoffman Estates was approached by a driver with a similar description in a silver car and offered a ride.

Anyone who may have seen the man or his vehicle should call the police department at (847) 882-3534.