Another possible attempted child luring case reported
A man matching the description of the suspect in a possible Hoffman Estates child luring incident Thursday offered a child a ride Saturday in Schaumburg, according to a news release from the Schaumburg Police Department.
A boy who was riding a skateboard west on Holmes Way was approached by the man around 2 p.m. Saturday, the news release issued Sunday said.
Police said a black man in his 30s with jaw-length dreadlocks pulled up in a silver vehicle and offered the boy a ride.
On Wednesday morning, a child walking to Lincoln Prairie Elementary School in Hoffman Estates was approached by a driver with a similar description in a silver car and offered a ride.
Anyone who may have seen the man or his vehicle should call the police department at (847) 882-3534.