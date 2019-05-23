Schaumburg police seeking possible child lurer
Updated 5/23/2019 3:34 PM
Schaumburg police are warning the public about a possible child luring that occurred Thursday morning as a student was walking to Lincoln Prairie Elementary School in nearby Hoffman Estates.
The student was walking west on Hillcrest Boulevard from Roselle Road at about 8:55 a.m. when approached by a man described as between 20 and 40 years old with dreadlocks. The man was driving a silver vehicle with unknown license plates.
The man offered the student a ride but the student refused and ran away.
Police have provided a composite rendering of the person described and is asking anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to call the police department's detective division at (847) 882-3534.
