Schaumburg police seeking possible child lurer

hello

Schaumburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating this man in connection with a possible child luring Thursday morning. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

Schaumburg police are warning the public about a possible child luring that occurred Thursday morning as a student was walking to Lincoln Prairie Elementary School in nearby Hoffman Estates.

The student was walking west on Hillcrest Boulevard from Roselle Road at about 8:55 a.m. when approached by a man described as between 20 and 40 years old with dreadlocks. The man was driving a silver vehicle with unknown license plates.

The man offered the student a ride but the student refused and ran away.

Police have provided a composite rendering of the person described and is asking anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to call the police department's detective division at (847) 882-3534.