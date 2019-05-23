Bears stars Mack, Jackson highlight charity softball game June 15 in Schaumburg
We know Khalil Mack can sack a quarterback, but can he sock a softball?
Chicago Bears fans can find out Saturday, June 15 when Mack joins teammates and other Chicago sports legends for Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson's inaugural Offense vs Defense Charity Softball Game, at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.
Individual tickets start at $10 and are available online at boomersbaseball.com, by calling (847) 461-3695 or at the stadium box office, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. The event is set to begin at 5:05 p.m.
Mack will join Jackson on Team Defense as they battle it out on the diamond for charity against Team Offense. The evening will also feature a home run derby.
Charitable partners benefiting from the game will be announced.
Companies interested in sponsorship, group tickets or donation opportunities, can contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600.