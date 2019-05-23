Bears stars Mack, Jackson highlight charity softball game June 15 in Schaumburg

hello

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson got some baseball experience in April when he threw out a ceremonial first pitch before a White Sox game. On June 15, he'll host a charity softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. AP Photo/Matt Marton

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack celebrates with fans after a win last year at Soldier Field. Mack is scheduled to play ball at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg on June 15 for teammate Eddie Jackson's inaugural Offense vs Defense Charity Softball Game. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com, October 2018

We know Khalil Mack can sack a quarterback, but can he sock a softball?

Chicago Bears fans can find out Saturday, June 15 when Mack joins teammates and other Chicago sports legends for Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson's inaugural Offense vs Defense Charity Softball Game, at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.

Individual tickets start at $10 and are available online at boomersbaseball.com, by calling (847) 461-3695 or at the stadium box office, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. The event is set to begin at 5:05 p.m.

Mack will join Jackson on Team Defense as they battle it out on the diamond for charity against Team Offense. The evening will also feature a home run derby.

Charitable partners benefiting from the game will be announced.

Companies interested in sponsorship, group tickets or donation opportunities, can contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600.