Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles crash identified as Lake in the Hills man

A 28-year-old Lake in the Hills man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died Monday night after crashing in St. Charles, police said Wednesday.

Ryan D. Hagen was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle at 8:19 p.m. Monday when he lost control and skidded into the raised median on the 800 block of South Randall Road, according to a news release from St. Charles police.

Hagen, the sole rider, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what caused Hagen to crash, though some witnesses say he was accelerating and lost control, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.