Suspect in custody in Saturday night Naperville shootings

Naperville police say a suspect is in custody for the Saturday night shooting of two men on the city's northwest side in what authorities are saying was not a random act.

Police began investigating after officers were called to Edward Hospital about midnight for a report of two adult males with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, the officers learned the men had agreed to meet another man on the 1200 block of South Route 59. During the meeting, police said, the unknown male offender shot the victims.

Police Cmdr. Mike Son said police still are not ready to divulge the "reason for the encounter."

Both victims remained hospitalized Monday with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at (630) 420-6666.