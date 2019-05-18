No threat posed from fertilizer spill in Volo, authorities say

About 200 gallons of liquid fertilizer that leaked into a storm sewer in Volo on Saturday did not pose a threat to the community, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies dispatched about 10:10 a.m. to the intersection of North Cornerstone Drive and Remington Drive found a TruGreen truck had leaked liquid fertilizer into a storm drain, according to Sgt. Chris Covelli, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Fox Lake Fire and Hazmat Teams responded to the scene and determined the leaked fertilizer didn't pose an immediate hazard to the surrounding community. Hazmat crews dammed the storm drains in an effort to prevent more fertilizer from entering, according to Covelli.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Health Department and village of Volo were notified. An environmental group responded to the scene for cleanup and decontamination, he said.

The cause of the leak appears to be from a faulty container holding the fertilizer, Covelli added.