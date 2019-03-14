Suspect in custody after Willowbrook shooting
Updated 3/14/2019 11:43 AM
DuPage County sheriff's officials say a suspect is in custody after this morning's shooting of two adults near Willowbrook.
Sheriff spokesman Det. Robert Harris said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to an area near the intersection of Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane for a report of two adults shot inside a residence.
The two people are being treated at nearby hospitals.
Harris said there is no threat to the community. Nearby schools have been notified but are not affected by the shooting or the investigation.
