'You are the higher powers you've been looking for': Atheist tells board to ditch prayers

hello

Hemant Mehta began Tuesday's DuPage County Board meeting by asking everyone to open their eyes and look around.

It was an unconventional start to what would normally be a public prayer. But Mehta, who is an atheist, instead delivered the county's first nonreligious invocation.

Some county board members have suggested the board eliminate invocations -- delivered over the years by people of many faiths -- that long have come at the start of its meetings. After Mehta's appearance, the board agreed to vote in two weeks on whether to continue such invocations.

During the "moment of reflection," meanwhile, Mehta encouraged attendees to look at each other and the elected officials who "have the capability of addressing the issues we face in an intelligent, rational and evidence-based way."

"You are the higher powers you've been looking for," the Downers Grove resident told board members.

"You have made sacrifices to be here and to serve your constituents," he said. "You have a willing and capable staff as well as an entire community full of experts to turn to when you need help. We ask you to use your time to deliberate and debate, not pray and prostrate."

Mehta, who runs the Friendly Atheist blog, urged board members to remember the nation's motto, "e pluribus unum"-- "out of many, one."

"There's a lot of important work to be done on behalf of all of us," he said, "so I encourage you to spend no time on that which we know divides us when there are so many other important issues on which you can find common ground."

"Let's celebrate, instead, our shared humanity and our basic decency and do what's best for the wonderfully diverse community and county that we are so fortunate to call our home," he said.