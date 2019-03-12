Tom Weil: Candidate profile

Bio

Name: Tom Weil

City: Aurora

Office sought: 8th Ward Alderman

Age: 63

Family: Married, 2 children

Occupation: Local 150 Operating Engineer Crane Operator

Civic involvement: Involved with boy's baseball, Cub Scout neighborhood clean-up

Previous elected offices held: None

Facebook: Tom Weil For 8th Ward Alderman-Aurora, IL

Issue questions

What are the most important issues facing your community and how do you intend to address them?

Taxes. While we have experienced a slight increase in property taxes, this is necessary to keep in step and support rising pension costs. A lot of these expenditures are directed at the Police and Fire Pensions. These pensions are financed with funds designated by an allocation of the city's property tax levy. Along with the Police and Fire Pensions, the Municipal Retirement Fund should be considered. To help offset these increases, perhaps we need to look at raising fees in a few areas. For example, License and Permit Fees, Fines, charges for city services and re-examining the city's investment strategies. I believe the difference maker with tax relief would be the addition or return of our commercial and industrial tax base. This is why I am interested in encouraging new corporate investment and the continued support of our established business community. This would provide a two part benefit: one being the creation of new job opportunities and the other being supportive revenue from a growing tax base. Neighborhood and resident's safety is a concern. Residents that I have spoken to have expressed concern as to whether there is an adequate amount of police and fire personnel and supporting equipment to meet the demands of the city due to the increased neighborhood density. If elected to serve the 8th Ward as Alderman, I would consistently support additional hiring for both the Police and Fire Departments along with a focus on their equipment requirements.

What makes you the best candidate for the job?

I am a results-driven individual. After 40 years in the construction industry, I have concentrated on vision and generating success in this field. I bring communication skills that have proved to work well not only on the job site but equally as well in the conference room. I base my decisions on good principles and best practices. I possess a strong work ethic and uncompromising character. My business acumen has provided me the insight to make intelligent decisions over the years. My cooperative approach with people continues to be a benefit to problem solving.

Describe your leadership style and explain how you think that will be effective in producing actions and decisions with your village board or city council?

My style is with collaboration and consensus. I consider listening an important role in discussion. Listening to the thoughts and ideas of others helps foster creative thinking and contributes to a more positive outcome. I like to examine all the data that is available then take part in a discussion with my peers for their ideas. I embrace making decisions by consensus.

How would you describe the condition of your community's budget, and what are the most important specific actions the town should take to assure providing the level of services people want?

I believe the condition is stable at this time. I base this on the 2018 City of Aurora Budget which the city published. The tax levy reported in the 2018 report for the 2017 General Fund purposes remained essentially unchanged. The City of Aurora continues to invest in its neighborhoods, infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan. The city continues to cultivate its attractiveness to draw additional corporate interest, real estate investments and new industries. Aurora has positioned itself as a global business center whose future is supported by creating more jobs.

What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

Eight miles west of the City of Aurora lies 1,100 acres that the city owns. This property is located in the Village of Sugar Grove and has been owned by the City of Aurora since April of 1966. This is the Chicago/Aurora Municipal Airport and is designated as a reliever airport for both Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports. I believe that with a strong marketing presence, Aurora Municipal could distinguish itself as a solid revenue generator. It is conveniently located not far from Chicago, Milwaukee and Rockford which could provide an excellent destination for business and recreational travelers to experience Aurora's attractions i.e. Hollywood Casino, The Paramount Arts Theater and other Aurora's fine venues. To accommodate an increase in travelers, a well recognized hotel property would be a welcomed addition, providing added revenue for Aurora.