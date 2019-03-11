Public encouraged to line procession for fallen McHenry County deputy

There will be a visitation Tuesday, and a funeral and procession Wednesday for McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was shot to death Thursday while trying to serve an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshals team in Rockford. Courtesy of McHenry County sheriff's office

A visitation will take place Tuesday, followed by a funeral and procession Wednesday, for a McHenry County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, died Thursday while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel in Rockford as part of a U.S. Marshals team. Authorities say Floyd E. Brown, 39, of Springfield shot Keltner and was later apprehended after a six-hour standoff downstate along Interstate 55. Brown is scheduled to appear in court on federal murder charges at 3 p.m. today in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, in Rockford.

Keltner, of Crystal Lake, had known he wanted to be a police officer from a very young age, and graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Spanish and a minor in law enforcement and justice administration, according to his obituary.

He started in a civilian position with DuPage County Sheriff's office -- where his brother works and his father retired from -- and joined the McHenry County Sheriff's office in 2006. He served as a detective and in narcotics, and for the last five years was assigned to U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.

Keltner, who was praised by colleagues and superiors for his dedication and professionalism, was a die-hard Cubs fan who enjoyed working out and swimming with his two sons in the summer. Survivors also include his wife, Rebecca Lee Cranston, and his parents, Howard and Helen Keltner.

Visitation for Keltner will be Tuesday at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road in Huntley. Public visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. with a formal law enforcement walk-through at 6 p.m., the McHenry County Sheriff's office said.

People are asked to dress for the weather and anticipate standing outside while waiting to pay their respects.

There will not be any parking at the DeFiore Funeral Home. People can park at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road in Huntley, or at Walmart, 12300 Route 47 in Huntley. Buses will run to and from the funeral home from those locations.

The funeral will be Wednesday at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road, Woodstock. Only first responders can park at the school. Doors will open at 8 a.m.; priority seating will go to law enforcement, then to other first responders. The funeral will start at 10 a.m.

The funeral will be followed by a procession for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

"We highly encourage the public to line the official procession route on Wednesday to show their support and honor Deputy Keltner," the sheriff's office said.

The procession will leave Woodstock High School going north, or right, on Raffel Road; then west, or left, on Charles Road; south, or left, on Route 47; southeast, or left, on Route 14; south, or right, on Route 31; west, or right, on James R. Rakow Road, which turns into Randall Road; west, or right, on Algonquin Road; south, or left, on Ruth Road; south, or left, on Dundee Road; ending at DeFiore Funeral Home, where Keltner's body will be cremated.

The public also is encouraged to leave notes and flowers on a sheriff's squad car dedicated to Keltner and parked on the east side of the sheriff's building in the McHenry County Government Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.