Keltner funeral home procession to roll through Huntley at 6:45 p.m.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/8/2019 5:39 PM
  • McHenry County sheriff's deputy Jacob Keltner was shot to death Thursday while trying to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Service in Rockford.

The funeral home procession for former McHenry County sheriff's deputy Jacob Keltner will be on the Jane Addams Tollway and come through Huntley around 6:45 p.m.

According to Huntley police, the procession from the Winnebago County coroner's office to the DeFiore Jorgensen Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, is expected to exit I-90 and take Route 47 north to Main Street, then travel east on Dundee Road. Main Street will be closed during this time. The time is approximate depending on traffic along the procession route, police said.

Police are asking residents who would like to line the procession route to pay their respects to select a well-lit area and keep a safe distance from traffic.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, as well as the Union and Harvard Fire Departments, will have fire vehicles with lights on parked on every bridge over the Addams Tollway between Shattuck Road in Boone County and Route 47 in Huntley, John Kimmel with the Marengo district posted on Facebook.

"If you are planning on coming out to support our Deputy please be aware of traffic hazards," Kimmel wrote. "We would suggest utilizing overpasses with less traffic and avoid Rt. 23."

Keltner was a federally deputized officer with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes regional fugitive task force who was fatally shot Thursday morning at the Extended Stay America on Bell School Road in Rockford as he attempted to arrest a 39-year-old man on several outstanding warrants.

