Elgin resident gets 10 years for shooting McHenry man in Hoffman Estates

An Elgin man convicted of shooting a McHenry man in the face in 2016 in a Hoffman Estates shopping center parking lot was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

Ryan Ratliff, 29, of Elgin received the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm. Ratliff, who received credit for 905 days in custody, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said the victim had arranged to sell Ratliff marijuana, but before the man could hand over the shoe box containing the marijuana, Ratliff threatened the victim by pointing a gun at him. Ratliff subsequently ran but was followed by a car carrying the McHenry man and another person who had witnessed the exchange, according to prosecutors. The witness said the McHenry man got out of the car and confronted Ratliff, who shot him in the face, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors did not provide an update on the victim's condition. Arrested in conjunction with Ratliff were Louis Segovia, 21, of West Chicago, who authorities say drove the getaway car, and Rasool Haleem, 33, of Streamwood, who prosecutors say owned the getaway car.

Charges are pending against Segovia and Haleem.