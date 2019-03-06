Chaplains observe Ash Wednesday at Central DuPage Hospital

hello

Four chaplains spent parts of Ash Wednesday administering ashes at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Chaplain Rod Accardi has been a chaplain at the hospital for 20 years and says he has seen more people receiving ashes each year as more faiths take part.

"It's a big deal for a lot of people," he said.

He and three other chaplains said they would be available throughout the day to give ashes to patients, their guests and hospital staff members.

Patient David Harms of West Chicago and his wife, Kathleen, received ashes in his hospital room.

"It's wonderful that he (Accardi) came to us," Harms said. "It means a lot."