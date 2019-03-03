Baby farm animals steal the show at Kline Creek Farm

hello

Tapping maple trees and demonstrating maple sugaring was supposed to be the main attraction Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.

However, subfreezing temperatures and the presence of baby farm animals -- particularly a set of twin lambs born Saturday -- ended up changing the plan for many families.

Maple sugaring events in early March, when the temperature should be in the 40s, herald the coming of spring. But that wasn't the case Sunday when temperatures hovered in the teens.

While farm personnel said the maple sugaring event was scheduled and available Sunday, the temperature needs to be above freezing for a full demonstration to be possible.