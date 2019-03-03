 
Baby farm animals steal the show at Kline Creek Farm

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/3/2019 6:19 PM
  A lamb and a ewe rest in a barn Sunday afternoon at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. A maple sugaring event was available, but many visitors opted to view the animals. Farm personnel did say the temperature needs to be above freezing for a full demonstration of maple sugaring to be possible. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

      A lamb and a ewe rest in a barn Sunday afternoon at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. A maple sugaring event was available, but many visitors opted to view the animals. Farm personnel did say the temperature needs to be above freezing for a full demonstration of maple sugaring to be possible. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  A lamb hops over others Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. A maple sugaring event was scheduled and available, but farm goers were opting to view the animals. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

      A lamb hops over others Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. A maple sugaring event was scheduled and available, but farm goers were opting to view the animals. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Kinzie Merkle, 3, of Glen Ellyn happily checks out the lambs Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

      Kinzie Merkle, 3, of Glen Ellyn happily checks out the lambs Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Twin lambs born Saturday stand near their mother Sunday afternoon at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Twelve lambs have been born this year at Kline Creek, with five sets of twins included in that tally. Most years, about 50 percent of births produce twins, farm officials said. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

      Twin lambs born Saturday stand near their mother Sunday afternoon at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Twelve lambs have been born this year at Kline Creek, with five sets of twins included in that tally. Most years, about 50 percent of births produce twins, farm officials said. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Kline Creek Farm Heritage Interpreter Dennis Buck talks about beehives to Eloise Long, 7, of Glen Ellyn on Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Eloise listened as Buck described how bees maintain a hive temperature of 91 degrees year round. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

      Kline Creek Farm Heritage Interpreter Dennis Buck talks about beehives to Eloise Long, 7, of Glen Ellyn on Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. Eloise listened as Buck described how bees maintain a hive temperature of 91 degrees year round. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Tapping maple trees and demonstrating maple sugaring was supposed to be the main attraction Sunday at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.

However, subfreezing temperatures and the presence of baby farm animals -- particularly a set of twin lambs born Saturday -- ended up changing the plan for many families.

Maple sugaring events in early March, when the temperature should be in the 40s, herald the coming of spring. But that wasn't the case Sunday when temperatures hovered in the teens.

While farm personnel said the maple sugaring event was scheduled and available Sunday, the temperature needs to be above freezing for a full demonstration to be possible.

