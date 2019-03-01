Amtrak says 'human error' caused Metra delays

Amtrak officials blamed "human error" for a massive system failure Thursday that caused hourslong delays for Metra trains arriving at and departing Chicago's Union Station.

"The root cause was human error in the process of deploying a server upgrade in our technology facility that supports our dispatch control system at Chicago Union Station," said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. "We own the system. We will fix this problem. More importantly, we are taking steps to improve our operations in Chicago, which include appointing a veteran Amtrak executive to make sure we deliver the performance our stakeholders expect of us."

He shot down any speculation that the system had been attacked by hackers.

"This system is not even connected to the internet," Magliari said.

Metra service was back to normal Friday, but ridership was reportedly much lower than usual.

"People may have made different plans to get to work today," Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

Reile didn't immediately know the financial impact of Thursday's woes. Magliari said he was unaware of any conversation about Amtrak reimbursing Metra for any lost revenue.

Reile said there were currently no plans to reimburse passengers who had to deal with long waits and crowded cars.

"We took people home as best we could yesterday," Reile said. "We were really crippled and it was completely out of our control."

Reile said a similar outage occurred within the past two years, but it didn't last all day like Thursday's event.

Amtrak officials issued an apology to Metra riders and Magliari confirmed that Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin spoke with Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson today about the outage.

"He was honest and direct, and admitted that Amtrak made a series of errors," Durbin said in news release. "The most important error they made was to decide to do a server upgrade to their computers during peak hours of service. This should be done in the middle of the night when only a handful of trains are running. Along with that, a worker fell on a circuit board, which turned off the computers and lead to the interruption of service that went on all day long."