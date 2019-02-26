Wisconsin man charged with shooting dog in Fox Lake

Wesley Anderson, 38, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, faces felony charges for killing a dog and dumping it in a garbage can in Fox Lake, authorities said.

A Wisconsin man faces up to three years in prison if found guilty at trial of shooting a dog in the head, wrapping it in plastic and a blanket, and throwing it in the trash, authorities said Tuesday.

Wesley Anderson, 38, of Genoa City, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless discharge of a firearm, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Stephen Scheller said. The charges are also probationable, Scheller said.

Anderson is free from Lake County jail after posting the required 10 percent of his $50,000 bail, authorities said. He was ordered to refrain from owning animals, possessing firearms, or taking drugs or alcohol while free on bond.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said Anderson had been splitting time living between the Wisconsin house and a house in the 300 block of Washington Street in Fox Lake. Anderson owned the Doberman pinscher and the dog lived in the Fox Lake house.

A person claiming to be a witness dialed 9-1-1 on Feb. 19 and said Anderson had shot the dog in the basement of the Fox Lake house Feb. 14, authorities said. The caller told police Anderson wrapped the dog in plastic, then in a blanket, and threw the animal in a trash can.

Police recovered the dog's body in the garbage can that evening, and took it to a veterinarian for a canine autopsy, authorities said. The autopsy results came back Feb. 20 and showed the animal died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Fox Lake house Feb. 22 and recovered three handguns, shell casings, and evidence the dog was shot in the basement, authorities said.

Anderson is due back in court March 12.