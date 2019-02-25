Naperville man shot by police pleads not guilty to assaulting officer

The 27-year-old Naperville man who was shot by a Naperville police officer last month has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault to a police officer.

Zachery Kelley, 27, of the 1200 block of Whispering Hills, was indicted Feb. 19 on charges related to pointing a pellet gun at the officer.

At roughly 10:30 p.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to a 911 call regarding Kelley harassing a woman at the Mobil station at 1280 W. Ogden Ave., police say. They eventually found Kelley outside a restaurant in the parking lot of a strip mall next to the station.

Authorities said Kelley held the weapon to his head for several minutes while both sitting and standing as officers tried to talk to him.

After about eight minutes, according to video released by police through a Freedom of Information Act request, Kelley stood and pointed the weapon directly at the officers. At that point, an officer fired his service weapon, striking Kelley.

After ensuring the gun was out of his reach, officers began tending to Kelley's injury until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Kelley's next court appearance is scheduled for April 1 in front of DuPage County Judge George Bakalis.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force is reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case in regard to the officer discharging his weapon. Once that investigation is complete, DuPage State's Attorney Bob Berlin will review it determine if the shooting was justified.