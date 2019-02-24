Mazzochi steps down from College of DuPage board; replacement appointed

Keeping a promise made after her election to the state House in November, College of DuPage board member Deanne Mazzochi resigned from the panel Thursday, clearing the way for the remaining board members to immediately appoint her successor.

Board members chose Glen Ellyn resident and former Republican state House candidate Heidi Holan to fill the remainder of Mazzochi's term, which expires in 2021.

Holan, who in 2014 and 2016 ran as a Republican for the 46th House seat held by state Rep. Deb Conroy, thanked the board Thursday for the opportunity to serve.

"I will do my best and I promise I will work with each one of you," she said.

Mazzochi, a Republican elected in the fall to represent the 47th House district, delivered farewell remarks Thursday, recalling how she became involved in COD matters after controversy erupted over a $763,000 retirement package for former college President Robert Breuder.

"The college deserved then as it does now leadership who are public servants not public masters," she said.

"There were plenty of stormy seas for a while, and there were some who still bought into the dysfunctional vision," she added. "But I am very grateful that the vast majority of our administrators, faculty, students and residents, as well as some of my fellow trustees, understood the college's vital mission, helped us right the ship, and ultimately brought our community together so that we could accomplish quite a lot."

Mazzochi said the process for her replacement has been in progress for several weeks and she committed to remaining in her COD post until there was sufficient board consensus on her replacement.

Trustee Alan Bennett praised Mazzochi, comparing her to great world leaders and saying that she restored stability and fiscal sanity to the college.

"Every one of us should be eternally grateful for her determination and leadership to bring this college back to an era of stability and eventual full accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission," he said.

Trustee Charles Bernstein read a resolution of appreciation for Mazzochi, which praised her for "spearheading increased oversight of institutional spending, instituting sweeping changes to board and administrative policies, and strengthening rules governing college finances."