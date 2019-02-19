One person dead in Carpentersville crash

hello

One person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that shut down Route 31 in Carpentersville, authorities said.

Fire and police crews responded about 12:24 p.m. to Route 31 between Lincoln Avenue and Miller Road, where they found a vehicle that was on its side and against a tree, according to a news release from Carpentersville police. A witness reported that the vehicle was heading south at a "high rate of speed" before the crash.

Fire crews lifted the vehicle and extricated its sole occupant, whose identity has not been released. The person was then taken away from the scene by the Kane County coroner's office, officials said.

Route 31 was closed until about 4 p.m. while police investigated the crash with help from the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday.