Winter weather advisory in some suburbs: Up to 5 inches of snow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday morning for Lake and McHenry counties, ABC 7 is reporting.

It's part of the snow and freezing-rain mix moving through the suburbs now.

Light snow began falling early Sunday morning and is expected to continue through the evening, with some freezing-rain mix happening in the afternoon.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis says most of the Chicago area will receive 1 to 3 inches of snow though as much as 4 to 5 inches are possible in DeKalb, McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties.

As the light snow lingers in Lake and Cook counties overnight, McGinnis says it could impact the Monday morning commute.

More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.