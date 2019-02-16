No injuries in Naperville shooting
Updated 2/16/2019 2:13 PM
No one was injured when an unknown assailant fired a gun at the occupant of a parked vehicle Friday night in Naperville, police said.
Officers responded at 6:34 p.m. to the 100 block of East Bailey Road for a report of shots fired and have since determined the shooting was not random. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.
