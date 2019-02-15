Suspect in custody after multiple Aurora cops, civilians shot

Multiple Aurora police officers and civilians have been wounded in an industrial area near Prairie and Highland avenues. ABC 7 Chicago

A suspect has been apprehended after authorities said he shot multiple Aurora police officers and civilians in an industrial area near Prairie and Highland avenues.

There are unconfirmed reports that at least one civilian is dead. Multiple victims are being airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Patients also are being taken to Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

A spokeswoman said Mercy has activated an incident command center and is preparing to treat any shooting victims who may arrive.

Police are conducting a building-to-building search of the area in case there are more people injured.

SWAT teams from throughout the suburbs were called to the scene as is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police are urging anyone in the area of Prairie and Highland to shelter in place.

Nearby Holy Angels School and all 18 schools in West Aurora Unit District 129 are on lockdown.

Nancy Caal, an employee of Erwin's Truck Repair, 735 Prairie St., said she and three others are locked down inside the shop.

"We have not heard from the police, but we can hear all the sirens so I went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors," Caal said. "I've got three people here with me and there's four people in the building behind me, too. We're not seeing much because we prefer to be all the way inside the building and not in the windows. We're staying calm."

"They just recommended to lock our doors," said Polo Lozano, the owner of Capital Printing and Dye Company. His entrance is about 75 yards from the shooting scene.