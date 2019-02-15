Five dead, five Aurora cops injured in shooting

The suspect in a mass shooting in Aurora that killed five people and wounded five police officers and multiple civilians in an industrial area near Prairie and Highland avenues is dead, authorities said.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified the shooter as Gary Martin, 45, of Aurora. She said police believe he was an employee of a 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse at 641 Archer.

Sources with knowledge of the case said the suspect began firing during an afternoon meeting in which he was being terminated.

Ziman said police responded to multiple calls about an active shooter at 1:24 p.m. and arrived four minutes later and were immediately fired upon.

Two of the initial four officers entering the building were shot. Additional officers began to arrive and also were fired upon. A total of five officers were struck by gunfire and a sixth was treated for a knee injury.

All five wounded officers were taken to area hospitals and two were then airlifted to trauma centers. She did not name the officers nor specify the severity of their injuries.

She also did not identify the civilians killed in the shooting rampage.

A SWAT entry team arrived later and exchanged gunfire with the suspect when members entered the building.

Authorities say officers were going to the suspect's home and would treat it as a crime scene.

More details are expected when authorities hold a 9 p.m. news conference.

Sources said area SWAT teams were conducting training exercises in Naperville at the time of the shooting.

Some victims were airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Just before 5 p.m. a spokesman said one patient was at Good Samaritan and another was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Condition reports were not immediately available.

Patients also are being taken to Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Two people are being treated injuries that are not life-threatening at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Police are conducting a building-to-building search of the area in case there are more people injured.

SWAT teams from throughout the suburbs were called to the scene as were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. By Friday evening, crime scene tape surrounded 641 Archer Ave. and numerous police officers still were outside the building.

Nearby Holy Angels School and all 18 schools in West Aurora Unit District 129 were placed on lockdown during the search for the shooter.

Bob Gonzalez, school board president in West Aurora Unit District 129, also works as a State Farm agent less than a block from the scene, with an office on Prairie Street just east of Highland Avenue.

As soon as he heard sirens and realized the emergency in the area was a shooting, he got in touch with Superintendent Jeff Craig to start putting student safety measures into place.

At 1:56 p.m., Gonzalez said, Craig put all of the district's 18 schools on soft lockdown. The lockdown lasted until the district began dismissing students about 4 p.m., after police said the situation was "contained" by about 3:45. Students were to be dismissed in 40-minute intervals, starting with the elementary schools and Hope D. Wall School, then West Aurora High School, the district's middle schools and the West Aurora Learning Center.

The district canceled a sixth-grade basketball game between two of its schools as well as all practices at middle schools and West Aurora High. Freshman and sophomore boys basketball games at Elgin High School were canceled, but the West Aurora varsity team was still to play its 7 p.m. game.

While police were searching for the suspect, Gonzalez called multiple clients warning them not to come in to his office at 301 Prairie St. and locked down the facility to preserve the safety of his 4-year-old twin grandchildren who were visiting.

Nancy Caal, an employee of Erwin's Truck Repair, 735 Prairie St., said she and three others were locked down inside the shop during the manhunt for the shooter.

"We have not heard from the police, but we can hear all the sirens so I went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors," Caal said at the time. "I've got three people here with me and there's four people in the building behind me, too. We're not seeing much because we prefer to be all the way inside the building and not in the windows. We're staying calm."

"They just recommended to lock our doors," said Polo Lozano, the owner of Capital Printing and Dye Company. His entrance is about 75 yards from the shooting scene.

CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation.

• Daily Herald staff writers Harry Hitzeman, Justin Kmitch, Robert Sanchez, Susan Sarkauskas, Katlyn Smith and Marie Wilson contributed to this report.