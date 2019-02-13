Watch now: Live debate between Wheaton mayoral candidates

John Prendiville, left, and Phil Suess are candidates for mayor in Wheaton.

The Daily Herald is livestreaming a joint interview with the two candidates running for Wheaton mayor on the Daily Herald Facebook page and on dailyherald.com.

This is the first debate between John Prendiville and Phil Suess, both longtime city council members who are running in the April 2 election to become the city's first new mayor in 12 years. Incumbent Michael Gresk is stepping down after three terms.

The candidates are being interviewed by Daily Herald Vice President/Managing Editor Jim Baumann and staff writer Katlyn Smith.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after it ends.

Prendiville served on the council from 2007 to 2011 and again since 2013 after an unsuccessful run to unseat Gresk as mayor.

His at-large seat on the council also is up for election in April 2019.

Suess ran unopposed in 2017 to retain his seat representing the North District. His fourth term on the council doesn't expire until 2021.