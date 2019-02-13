Glen Ellyn man who supplied fatal dose of heroin gets 14 years

A Glen Ellyn man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for supplying a fatal dose of heroin to another man.

Judge Robert Miller sentenced Jackie Dunklin, 27, who pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide, during a hearing on Wednesday. The charge stemmed from an overdose that killed James Maulding.

On New Year's Day in 2017, Addison police responded to Lorraine Avenue for a report of a man and woman suffering from apparent heroin overdoses. Maulding was found unresponsive, and he could not be revived. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she underwent treatment for about six weeks.

An investigation led to Dunklin's arrest in February 2017. He has been in custody since that time. Dunklin must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, authorities said.

"While we have made great strides in getting heroin users the help they need, drug dealers are an entirely different concern," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "This very sad case involving the death of one man and substantial imprisonment for another sends the message that drug dealers in DuPage County will be held accountable if it has been determined that they were the source of a fatal overdose."