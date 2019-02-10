FBI seeks Rolling Meadows bank robbery suspect
Updated 2/10/2019 11:13 AM
Authorities have released surveillance images of a man they say robbed a Rolling Meadows bank Saturday morning.
According to the FBI, the man held up the Ben Franklin Bank of Illinois, 3266 Kirchoff Road, at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities did not indicate if the man showed a weapon during the robbery, but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Surveillance images show a white man at a teller window. He's wearing a ski cap over his head and a coat with its collar pulled up to cover a portion of his face.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the robber. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.
