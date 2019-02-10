 
Driver not charged after crashing into Streamwood banquet hall

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/10/2019 5:20 PM
  • Police said Sunday that no charges are filed against the driver of a vehicle that crashed into The Seville banquet hall Friday night in Streamwood.

Streamwood police said Sunday no charges have been filed against a driver who crashed into The Seville banquet hall and injured two pedestrians Friday night.

Authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. Friday to the event venue at 700 S. Barrington Road, where a vehicle driving through the valet drop-off struck several parked cars, two pedestrians and the building, Deputy Chief Shawn Taylor said.

Officers at the scene determined the crash was "accidental in nature," he said, noting the adult driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The two pedestrians, both adults, were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Taylor said.

Witnesses reported that an Uber driver was dropping off passengers, who exited the vehicle before it accelerated for an "unknown reason," Streamwood fire Battalion Chief Joe Ratzek said earlier. A valet parker and a bystander were the two people hospitalized, he said.

Police did not disclose additional details about the crash Sunday.

