Watch Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows mayoral candidates live Monday afternoon

You can watch livestreams of interviews with the Schaumburg and Rolling Meadows mayoral candidates through the Daily Herald's Facebook page on Monday.

The Daily Herald will livestream video of joint interviews Monday of the candidates in hot mayoral races in Schaumburg and Rolling Meadows.

The forums will be shown on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

The exchange in the Schaumburg village president race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday and will feature Trustee Tom Dailly, attorney Matthew Steward and Nafees Rahman, a deputy director in the Illinois Secretary of State's office.

They will be questioned by Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and staff writer Eric Peterson.

The exchange in the Rolling Meadows mayoral race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday and will feature incumbent Len Prejna, zoning board chairman Dave Whitney and aldermen John D'Astice and Joe Gallo.

They will be interviewed by Lampinen and staff writer Christopher Placek.

For those who can't watch live, the videos also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum.

The two contests are among the highest profile in the Northwest suburbs this year.

In Schaumburg's case, the three candidates are vying to replace longtime Village President Al Larson.

In Rolling Meadows case, the election marks the first time Prejna has been tested at the polls since he won a 2-year term in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of Tom Rooney, who resigned to accept an appointment to the Illinois Senate.