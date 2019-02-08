In case you missed it: Watch our Naperville mayoral endorsement interview
Updated 2/8/2019 5:08 PM
The Daily Herald livestreamed a joint candidate interview with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and challenger Richard "Rocky" Caylor on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.
A former council member, Chirico has served as mayor since 2015. Caylor is seeking his first elected office in the April 2 election.
In today's interview, they will be questioned by DuPage Editor Bob Smith and Senior Staff Writer Marie Wilson.
