In case you missed it: Watch our Naperville mayoral endorsement interview

The Daily Herald livestreamed a joint candidate interview with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and challenger Richard "Rocky" Caylor on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.

A former council member, Chirico has served as mayor since 2015. Caylor is seeking his first elected office in the April 2 election.

In today's interview, they will be questioned by DuPage Editor Bob Smith and Senior Staff Writer Marie Wilson.