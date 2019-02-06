Containing image used by white nationalists, Mount Prospect sticker sparks controversy

Mount Prospect's new vehicle sticker was created to honor the village's police department, but critics say its design includes elements that have been co-opted by white nationalist groups. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect designed its new vehicle sticker as a tribute to law enforcement, but the village is facing sharp criticism for including an image that's been co-opted by some white nationalist groups.

The sticker went on sale over the weekend and complaints starting coming into the village via email shortly thereafter. They continued when the village board met Tuesday night.

The design features a police badge superimposed over an image of a village water tower and downtown streetscape. The badge includes police beat numbers, the state of Illinois with a star in Mount Prospect's location, and an American flag with alternating black and white stripes and one blue stripe.

That flag initially was created to represent police -- the Thin Blue Line -- and has been used by Blue Lives Matter organizations, a pro-law enforcement movement created in response to Black Lives Matter. But it also has popped up in white nationalist imagery and events, including the violent August 2017 marches in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Among the residents objecting before the village board Tuesday was Joseph Plata, a former participant in Mount Prospect's Citizens Police Academy.

"This issue for me is not about not respecting police," he said. "The issue is nuance."

Plata noted that South suburban Orland Park pulled a similar vehicle sticker in 2017 because it stirred controversy.

"They have understood that to be a white nationalist flag," he said. "You are doing a disservice to Mount Prospect residents and yourselves."

Fellow resident Carole Martz called the sticker a "tone-deaf response" to what is happening in the country.

"I don't believe that allowing this sticker to go forward is the appropriate thing," Martz said. According to Mayor Arlene Juracek, Mount Prospect uses the sticker every year to honor some facet of the village -- the 2018-19 sticker marked the anniversary of the library.

"It was the police department's turn," she said. "Nobody is objecting to honoring the police department. It is just the image that was chosen.

"We can't cede control to those who misappropriate and distort legitimate symbols," Juracek added "It has obviously taken on a much deeper meaning. But the more we lend legitimacy to that meaning, I think it lends undeserved credibility to the efforts of those who have taken it to themselves for their own message."

Kelleigh Lamb, media director for flag-maker Thin Blue Line Inc., said the flag design was created solely to honor and raise money to support police and is not intended as political imagery.

"Our mission is to promote the law enforcement community," she said. "It's just to promote positive awareness."

The village so far has no plans to recall the sticker, but is offering a solution for residents uncomfortable with the flag.

"As a compromise, we have said, 'You can just cut off the objectionable part of the sticker,'" Juracek said.