In Democratic rebuttal, Abrams castigates Trump over shutdown, voting rights

Stacey Abrams, shown in Georgia on Election Day in November 2018, delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Tuesday, from Atlanta. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia. Pool video image via AP

ATLANTA -- Stacey Abrams delivered a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump in the official Democratic response to the State of the Union address Tuesday night, castigating Trump and the GOP over immigration, voting rights, health care and the economy, in a preview of the battle lines that could shape the 2020 election.

Abrams, the first blackwoman to give the official rebuttal, cast the recent government shutdown as a "stunt" by Trump. She dismissed the critique by GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky of a proposed voting overhaul from Democrats. And she accused the GOP of disregarding or failing to understand middle-class Americans.

"America is made stronger by the presence of immigrants, not walls," Abrams said, referring to Trump's determination to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

In a roughly 11-minute speech, Abrams sought to sharpen the contrast Democrats are seeking with Trump and the GOP ahead of the next election, as well as introduce herself to a broad audience ahead of a possible Senate run in here in Georgia, a potential 2020 battleground.

The speech was risky in a sense, because the track record of recent responses to the annual address has been spotty. Some drew ridicule while others left no lasting impact.

Trump's address mixed bipartisan notes -- "Victory is not winning for our party, victory is winning for our country" -- with polarizing themes, such as his renewed pitch for a wall. Abrams also infused her speech with nods to unity, noting that she had worked with GOP leaders in the Georgia state legislature.

The excitement surrounding Abrams's speech, which she gave from the Atlanta area, was hard to miss in recent days. Abrams, 45, has become a marquee figure in her party after nearly being elected the nation's first black female governor in Georgia in November.

For many Democrats, Abrams, a former state legislative leader, provides an appealing snapshot of what the party is offering as it gears up to take on Trump and the Republicans in the next election. She lives in a state that has leaned conservative but is changing demographically and becoming more competitive in statewide races.

As Democrats seek to elevate fresh faces, women and minorities, Abrams is a woman of color who has never held federal office and does not hold an elected position.

She took aim at the recent government shutdown, which polls suggest was unpopular with the public and stemmed from the partisan dispute over a border wall. "The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people -- but our values," Abrams said.

The partial shutdown was the longest in U.S. history, spanning 35 days. Trump demanded money for a border wall, refusing to sign legislation to reopen government before caving to pressure from both parties. A new shutdown deadline looms on Feb. 15.

Abrams has long stressed voting rights and registration, an issue increasingly important to Democrats, who have made the case nationally that GOP officials are placing obstacles in the paths of minority and other voters.

In her speech, Abrams addressed the recent comment by McConnell that a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday, along with other voting overhaul measures, amounts to a "power grab."

"We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counted is a 'power grab,' " said Abrams.

As she did in her campaign for governor, Abrams aimed for a personal touch at the top of her speech, talking about her family "went back and forth between lower middle class and working class" when she was growing up.

She also sought to distinguish her party from the GOP when it comes to the economy, arguing that "families' hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn't understand it." The GOP tax bill "rigged the system against working people," she said.