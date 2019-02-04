Watch Pulice, Johnson rip into each other in feisty video debate

Former Wood Dale Mayor Ken Johnson, left, and current Mayor Nunzio Pulice are competing in the April 2 election.

In a lively video exchange in the Wood Dale mayor's race, incumbent Annunziato "Nunzio" Pulice accused his opponent, former Mayor Kenneth Johnson, of political favoritism and Johnson accused Pulice of driving up the city's debt.

The feisty hourlong debate was captured Wednesday morning during a joint interview that was livestreamed on the Daily Herald Facebook page and dailyherald.com.

The interview shown in two segments because of brief technical difficulties that occurred a quarter of the way into the interview.

Pulice and Johnson, who have been longtime adversaries in the politics of the DuPage County suburb, are once again competing for mayor in this year's April 2 election.

Johnson was first elected mayor in 1999 and served three terms until Pulice narrowly defeated him in 2011 to win the first of his two terms as mayor.

In the video interview, they were questioned by Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen, a member of the newspaper's Editorial Board.