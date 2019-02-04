Watch Pulice, Johnson in live Wood Dale mayor's race interview Wednesday

Former Wood Dale Mayor Ken Johnson, left, and current Mayor Nunzio Pulice are squaring off in the April 2 election.

The Daily Herald will livestream a joint candidate interview with Wood Dale Mayor Nunzio Pulice and former Mayor Ken Johnson at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum between the two veteran political rivals concludes.

Nunzio and Johnson, who have been longtime adversaries in the politics of the DuPage County suburb, are once again competing for mayor in this year's April 2 election.

Johnson was first elected mayor in 1999 and served three terms until Pulice narrowly defeated him in 2011 to win the first of his two terms as mayor.

In Wednesday's interview, they will be questioned by Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Senior Staff Writer Robert Sanchez.