'Groundhog Day' actor joins Woodstock Willie to predict early spring

An enthusiastic crowd filled Woodstock Square early Saturday for Woodstock Willie's annual Groundhog Day weather prediction -- and folks had a doozy of a time.

Not only did the celebrated rodent reportedly miss his shadow -- which according to legend means an early spring -- but he was joined under the square's gazebo by "Groundhog Day" actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played insurance agent Ned Ryerson in the film shot in Woodstock 27 years ago.

Tobolowsky, star Bill Murray and the rest of the "Groundhog Day" cast were filmed throughout the downtown area, including at the square, the Woodstock Opera House and the old McHenry County Courthouse.

"This is amazing," Tobolowsky said of the crowd. "I cannot believe this. This is huge."

The gathering was part of the annual Groundhog Days celebration, which concludes Sunday.

Hundreds of people filled the square before dawn Saturday ahead of Woodstock Willie's appearance. Wisconsin residents Bryan Riggles and Dan Marten drove down for the event.

"We are just huge fans of the movie," Riggles said. "This was our pilgrimage."

At precisely 7:07 a.m., Tobolowsky knocked three times on a ceremonial tree stump, and then a handler removed the groundhog.

Tobolowsky then leaned in close to the hairy mammal before reading a scroll that proclaimed no shadows were spotted.

The crowd -- clearly tired of snow and record-low temperatures -- applauded and cheered.

"The important part is that (we're) halfway through winter," Poplar Grove resident Rob Eisele said.

Tobolowsky, wearing warm winter gear, received the key to the city from Mayor Brian Sager and later posed for photos with fans. He was thrilled to see the movie still resonates with people.

"Something incredibly magical happened here," he said. "(Director) Harold Ramis gave us the gift of laughter through time."

Sunday's Groundhog Days events include a free showing of the film at 10 a.m. and a free walking tour that starts at 12:30 p.m. For a full schedule, visit woodstockgroundhog.org.