Bail set at $100,000 for Cook County man charged in Elmhurst purse-snatching

A Cook County man is being held on $100,000 bail in DuPage County after being accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse in Elmhurst.

Hiram Rosaria, 52, of the 300 block of N. Elm Street, is charged with robbery of an elderly person.

Prosecutors say Rosario was in his car at 6:30 p.m. Friday, waiting outside the Jewel at York and Butterfield. When the 70-year-old victim exited the store, Rosario exited his vehicle, pushed the woman against another car and stole her purse after a brief struggle. He was caught and arrested a short time later, thanks to information provided by a witness at the store.

"It is alleged that (Rosario) waited patiently for a victim to appear and that once his victim exited the store, he set his sights on what appeared to be an easy target, an elderly woman alone in a parking lot," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thankfully, the victim in this case was not injured."

Rosario's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25, for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay. If convicted, Rosario faces four to 15 years in prison.