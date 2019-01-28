Police: Woman shot by Addison cops assaulted officers, had two knives

An Addison woman, who was shot by police earlier this month when authorities say she assaulted three Addison officers while armed with two knives, is being held in DuPage County jail, officials said.

April Hachmeister, 51, of the 200 block of N. Mill Road, is being held on $50,000 bail after appearing Monday morning before DuPage Judge Liam Brennan.

Hachmeister is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault to a police officer and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Police said they responded about 4:25 a.m. Jan. 17 to a 911 call from a male resident of the Mill Street address concerning a domestic disturbance.

On their arrival, police said Hachmeister grabbed the man's face, gouged his eyes and threatened him at knife point.

Before they arrived, police say Hachmeister had stabbed several items inside the apartment, including a coffee maker and television.

Police said Hachmeister was armed with two knives and ignored orders to drop the weapons. They said she approached the officers with both knives and one of the officers shot her.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and released on Jan. 26, at which time she was taken to the county jail.

Monday's announcement of her bail hearing was the first public acknowledgment by DuPage law enforcement officials that there had been an officer-involved shooting.

The case is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19 for arraignment.