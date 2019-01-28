One sent to hospital after elevated CO levels found at indoor Kane County food truck fest

hello

An indoor food truck festival was closed over the weekend and one person was taken to the hospital after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in a Kane County Fairgrounds building, fire officials said.

Crews responded about 2:06 p.m. Saturday to an unrelated call at the fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, St. Charles Fire Chief Joe Schelstreet said. While at the scene, they took carbon monoxide readings after noticing exhaust coming from the food trucks stationed inside Robinson Hall.

Firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, which was then evacuated, Schelstreet said. One person was taken to the hospital, he said, and 37 others signed a release form after being evaluated at the scene.

The festival was shut down and never reopened, Schelstreet said. Fire crews ventilated the building and advised that attendees could continue eating inside as long as the trucks were moved outside. Event organizers decided against that option, he said.

Fairgrounds representatives and event organizers could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

The inaugural Kane County Food Truck Festival -- Winter Edition was put on by Brew Avenue Events, an event planning company that specializes in craft beer and food truck festivals, according to its Facebook page. The one-day festival was expected to feature more than 10 food trucks, a beer garden, local businesses and a DJ.

Because the fairgrounds is private property, St. Charles fire officials didn't have advance notice of the event, nor was it subject to the city's special events policy, Schelstreet said. Fire prevention representatives met with fairgrounds staff members Monday morning, he said.

"The meeting went very well," Schelstreet said in an email. "I feel confident in going forward."

In Facebook posts over the weekend, event organizers thanked emergency personnel and said they are working to finalize details from Saturday's incident. They asked that comments or inquiries be sent to info@brewavenueevents.com.

"This is a very unfortunate situation," one Facebook post read. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all."