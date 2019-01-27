 
News

Fishing for a good time at Schaumburg outdoors show

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/27/2019 4:06 PM
      Darwin Adams of Trout Unlimited helps Adonis Matsen, 3, of Bartlett cast a fly rod Sunday during the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Kristi Richter of the Wings and Talons raptor education organization prepares a barred owl during the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo featured more than 100 travel-related exhibitors including guides, lodges, resorts and regional promotion agencies, as well as major fishing tackle manufacturers, local fishing retailers and a diverse selection of fishing boats. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Kirk Lichner helps his 5-year-old son, Jake, check out some of the boats Sunday during the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

While the only fishing anyone around the suburbs will be doing in the near future requires a hole in the ice and a hardy disposition, or at least several layers of clothing, that didn't stop many from dreaming of warm summer days on the lake while visiting the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

Anglers of all ages and levels of expertise visited the convention center to get a look at the latest fishing gear and outdoor gadgets during the final day of the four-day show.

Highlights Sunday included seminars by BASS Elite professional angler Seth Feider, hands-on lessons for kids, presentations from the Wings and Talons raptor education organization, and dozens of fishing and boating vendors.

