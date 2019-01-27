Fishing for a good time at Schaumburg outdoors show

While the only fishing anyone around the suburbs will be doing in the near future requires a hole in the ice and a hardy disposition, or at least several layers of clothing, that didn't stop many from dreaming of warm summer days on the lake while visiting the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

Anglers of all ages and levels of expertise visited the convention center to get a look at the latest fishing gear and outdoor gadgets during the final day of the four-day show.

Highlights Sunday included seminars by BASS Elite professional angler Seth Feider, hands-on lessons for kids, presentations from the Wings and Talons raptor education organization, and dozens of fishing and boating vendors.