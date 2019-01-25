High court: Daley testimony in nephew's case won't be made public

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday ruled against releasing statements former Mayor Richard M. Daley and his family gave a special prosecutor during the investigation that sent Daley's nephew Richard J. "R.J." Vanecko to jail for killing David Koschman of Mount Prospect.

The court rejected arguments by the Better Government Association that it was in the public interest to reveal what the former mayor and his family told Dan K. Webb, the court-appointed special prosecutor in the Koschman case.

It also rejected making public any emails that Webb exchanged with the Daley family, a list of witnesses interviewed by the special prosecutor's office and subpoenas issued to City Hall.

All of the records, which the BGA sued to get, were sealed, at Webb's request, by Cook County Circuit Judge Michael P. Toomin.

