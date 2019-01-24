 
News

Enchanted Railroad rolls back into Morton Arboretum

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 1/24/2019 4:26 PM
hello
  • Dan Poremba of St. Charles shows his 2-year-old grandson, Patton, one of the trains at the Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

      Dan Poremba of St. Charles shows his 2-year-old grandson, Patton, one of the trains at the Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Peter Halkias and his brother Owen, of Hinsdale, check out the Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

      Peter Halkias and his brother Owen, of Hinsdale, check out the Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle includes a replica troll.

      The Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle includes a replica troll. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Fans of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle know all about its seasonal events; its annual tribute to huskies; the work its arborists do on trees from around the world; and yes, even its trolls.

But the chance to see all that recreated in miniature as part of a model railroad display in an indoor space -- a warm and dry indoor space -- is what keeps folks coming back to check out the Enchanted Railroad, which opened last weekend and continues through Feb. 24 at the woody plant museum at 4100 Route 53.

"The train layout is representative of the arboretum," public relations specialist Patti MacMillan said.

Designed by the LGB Model Railroad Club, the two-level display celebrates all four seasons at the arboretum.

Two-year-old Patton Poremba was wearing an engineer outfit he received from his grandfather Dan Poremba of St. Charles, during a recent visit to watch the 10 model trains weave their way through the exhibit.

"He's fascinated by trains," said Poremba, who took his grandchildren to see the exhibit for the second year in a row.

For details on the Enchanted Railroad, and the arboretum's other wintertime activities, visit www.mortonarb.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 