Enchanted Railroad rolls back into Morton Arboretum

Fans of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle know all about its seasonal events; its annual tribute to huskies; the work its arborists do on trees from around the world; and yes, even its trolls.

But the chance to see all that recreated in miniature as part of a model railroad display in an indoor space -- a warm and dry indoor space -- is what keeps folks coming back to check out the Enchanted Railroad, which opened last weekend and continues through Feb. 24 at the woody plant museum at 4100 Route 53.

"The train layout is representative of the arboretum," public relations specialist Patti MacMillan said.

Designed by the LGB Model Railroad Club, the two-level display celebrates all four seasons at the arboretum.

Two-year-old Patton Poremba was wearing an engineer outfit he received from his grandfather Dan Poremba of St. Charles, during a recent visit to watch the 10 model trains weave their way through the exhibit.

"He's fascinated by trains," said Poremba, who took his grandchildren to see the exhibit for the second year in a row.

For details on the Enchanted Railroad, and the arboretum's other wintertime activities, visit www.mortonarb.org.