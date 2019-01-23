Villa Park-area man charged with attempted murder

A Villa Park-area man wanted in connection with a December shooting is in custody following a Saturday traffic stop in Naperville.

Trevon Price, 20, of the 1S100 block of Radford Lane, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. He's being held in DuPage County jail on $750,000 bail.

Deputies responded to a home Price shared with his sister, Melissa Fields, just after 1 a.m. Dec. 1 to find Fields' fiancee, Vernon Jones, shot in the chest.

Authorities said Price learned of an altercation occurring on the second floor between Fields and Jones and responded.

They said Price went to the bedroom where Jones and Fields were and fired one round from the .45-caliber handgun at Jones, striking him in the chest. Price then fled with the gun, authorities said.

Price eventually was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in Naperville.

"I want to sincerely thank our patrol division and detective division for their hard work on this case," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a written statement. "Our patrol deputies secured the crime scene and witnesses, which aided in the investigation."

Price's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 14 before Judge Jeffrey MacKay.