Police: Man, 26, stabbed to death in Prospect Heights

hello

Authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man found early Wednesday morning in a Prospect Heights apartment building. Police say the killing is an isolated event.

A 26-year-old man was found fatally stabbed early Wednesday in a Prospect Heights apartment, authorities said.

Prospect Heights police said officers responded to the apartment building on the 700 block of Piper Lane at 1:32 a.m. and located the victim lying on the floor of the apartment. He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview and later pronounced dead.

Authorities said they are interviewing witnesses in an attempt to identify the offender, and believe the killing is an isolated event.

The victim's name was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Prospect Heights police and the Major Case Assistance Team are handling the investigation, and said more information would be released as it becomes available.