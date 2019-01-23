Feder: Lite FM ratings basking in Christmas glow
Updated 1/23/2019 6:30 AM
For WLIT 93.9-FM -- and more than three million listeners to the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station -- 2018 ended on a high note, Robert Feder writes.
The final weeks of nonstop Christmas music delivered an eye-popping 13.3 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of 3,065,800 to Lite FM, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Tuesday.
