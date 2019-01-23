Bail increased for Minnesota man accused of raping a coworker at St. Charles hotel

A 20-year-old Minnesota man accused of raping a co-worker last summer on a business trip to St. Charles has surrendered to DuPage County officials and faces a series of violent sexual charges.

Patrick W. Beech, of the 2400 block of Wildwood Ridge in Red Wing, is charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated criminal sex abuse causing bodily harm, criminal sexual assault using force, attempted criminal sexual assault using force and criminal sexual abuse using force.

According to court records, the alleged acts happened July 27 and 28.

St. Charles Deputy Chief Erik Mahan confirmed both Beech and the alleged victim are from Minnesota.

"They were co-workers attending a conference at a hotel here in St. Charles," Mahan said. "Our investigators worked to obtain the warrant."

Beech surrendered on that warrant late last week to St. Charles police and appeared Wednesday morning before Judge George Bakalis, who increased his bail from the original $10,000 warrant to $50,000 and ordered Beech to provide a saliva sample.

Bakalis also allowed Beech to remain living in Minnesota as the case proceeds and to travel to the Cayman Islands for a week in early March. Upon his return, on March 9, Beech must turn in his passport to St. Charles police.

Beech will be arraigned on all charges on March 18.