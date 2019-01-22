Court tosses suit filed against Dist. 203 after boy's death

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Naperville Unit District 203 by the parents of a student who killed himself after staff members warned him he may have to register as a sex offender because they suspected he recorded a sexual encounter with a classmate without her knowledge.

However, the judge last week struck a disapproving note in describing how Naperville North High School officials in January 2017 told 16-year-old Corey Walgren any video may constitute child pornography. Hours later, he walked to the top of a five-story parking deck and jumped.

The ruling said there was no evidence Corey broke the law and that it was not surprising his emotional state deteriorated faced with the "implied threat." But the judge said the lawsuit hadn't met the legal benchmarks for proving wrongdoing, though the parents could rework it and refile.