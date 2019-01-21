 
Victim in snow bank collapse identified as pastor's daughter from Elk Grove

 
  • A 12-year-old Elk Grove Village girl died Sunday when this snow bank collapsed on top of her and another child outside Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

  • A 12-year-old girl from Elk Grove Village died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her and another girl outside Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

  • Search holes remain in a snow bank where a 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her and another girl at Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

  • An Arlington Heights police officer leaves the parking lot of Rothem Church in Arlington Heights, where a 12-year-old Elk Grove Village girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her.

  • A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her and another girl Sunday outside Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

The 12-year-old victim in a snow bank collapse outside an Arlington Heights church Sunday died as a result of asphyxia and hypothermia, authorities said Monday.

Esther Jung, of Elk Grove Village, died due to entrapment in the snow bank, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which performed an autopsy Monday. The office ruled her death accidental.

Authorities say the snow fort collapsed on top of Esther and a 9-year-old girl outside Rothem Church, 106 E. College Drive, where they were playing Sunday afternoon. Esther was the pastor's daughter, according to Jae Kim, the 9-year-old's great uncle.

While snow completely covered Esther, 9-year-old Sophia Shin was up to her chest in snow and yelled for help, Kim said.

"She cried out, 'Help me. Help me,' but nobody heard it," Kim said outside the church Monday morning.

The girls were attending services with their families when they went outside to play, police said. After they hadn't returned about an hour later, family members started searching for them and found them underneath the snow. Authorities say the girls had been playing in the snow bank and built a makeshift fort, which then collapsed.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at 2:41 p.m., and the girls were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Esther was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office.

The 9-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia and was being held for observation, officials said.

Kim described Esther as an energetic and smart student.

She was a sixth grader at Collins Elementary School in Schaumburg, where the school's principal spoke with the girl's family Monday to provide support and any resources they might need, according to Terri McHugh, a spokeswoman for Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54.

While school was not in session Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, counselors will be available first thing Tuesday morning for any students or school staff who also may need support, McHugh said.

Police are calling the incident a "tragic accident" and say foul play is not suspected.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lauren Rohr contributed to this report.

