Glen Ellyn cops hunting restaurant robber

hello

Glen Ellyn police say this woman forced her way into a Roosevelt Road restaurant. Courtesy Glen Ellyn Police Department

Glen Ellyn police are asking the public to help identify this woman, who they say robbed the Roosevelt Road Taco Bell and KFC on Saturday morning. Courtesy Glen Ellyn Police Department

Glen Ellyn police are hunting for a woman who robbed a Taco Bell and KFC restaurant Saturday morning at 370 Roosevelt Road.

Police said it appears the woman forced her way into the restaurant through the drive-through window and waited several hours for employees to arrive around 8:30 a.m. to open the business. The woman swung a crowbar at the employees, police said, and forced them to open the safe. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black woman wearing a dark "puffy" coat with brown fur around the hood, dark pants, a gray scarf, a black backpack and black shows with white soles.

Officers searched the building and surrounding area but could not find the woman. On Monday, they released surveillance photos.

Police said another burglary was reported on Jan. 17 at Flip's Restaurant at 340 Roosevelt Road in which the intruder also forced their way in through a drive-through window.

Police are asking businesses to fortify their drive-through windows during off hours and to ensure surveillance cameras and alarms are functional.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.