Weekend snow means shoveling, fun for suburban adventurers

As snowfall rates diminished late Saturday morning and plows made their first passes over major streets, suburbanites looked to dig out from the overnight storm -- then take advantage of its fortunate weekend timing for fun.

By 11 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service's Chicago office reported totals from 3 to 10 inches across the Northwest and West suburbs, including 3.9 inches at O'Hare International Airport and 10 inches in McHenry.

Palatine reported 9.5 inches and Highwood saw 8.8. Gurnee and Buffalo Grove each reported 7.9 inches, while Lake Zurich had 7.1 and Schaumburg 6.7, according to National Weather Service reports. Further south, slightly less snow piled up, with 5.2 inches reported in Batavia and 5 inches in Downers Grove.

Snowfall was expected to taper off by noon, then give way to flurries before another round of precipitation -- this time, lake-effect snow coming off Lake Michigan -- that could hit parts of Cook and Lake counties Saturday evening.

The snow was snarling travel at Chicago's airports, with O'Hare reporting average delays of 62 minutes, along with 672 cancellations at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Midway travelers experiencing an average of 15-minute delays with 84 cancellations.

Metra reported some delays on the Union Pacific West and Union Pacific North lines, while Amtrak canceled seven trains that otherwise would have headed through Chicago to Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

But it wasn't all dreary news with the heaviest snowfall so far this year. For some, it was an opportunity to enjoy.

Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe remained open, encouraging visitors to take a winter walk among nature. A few 9 a.m. classes were canceled, but programs in the afternoon were set to continue, and the garden saw a steady stream of nature photographers and determined walkers coming to get outdoors, said Darren Bochat, senior director of visitor experience.

"We're seeing people come out to enjoy the new-fallen snow and get some exercise," Bochat said.

Crews at the garden began clearing snow at 4 a.m. to prepare for Saturday's 8 a.m. opening, and workers stayed out throughout the morning dealing with accumulating and blowing snow.

It was a similar story at Morton Arboretum in Lisle, which closed its Children's Garden and many of the driving roads beyond its main visitor's center and education facility because of Saturday's snow, but remained open offering rentals of cross-country skis and snowshoes and an indoor miniature train event for little ones.

Patti MacMillan, public relations specialist, said about 30 people had stopped in to rent skis or snowshoes as of 11 a.m., but plenty of rental equipment remained available for anyone hoping for an active way to enjoy about 5 inches of fluffy snow.

"It is really pretty, fresh snow -- great for those kinds of activities," MacMillan said.

Ski slopes like Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports in Lisle opened for thrill-seekers Saturday morning, while in Naperville, a partnership between the park district and a shoe store allowed a path to be plowed for runners.

Naperville Running Company owner Kris Hartner said his company pays for plowing of a 2-mile stretch of trail that spans from a pedestrian bridge at Route 59 east through Frontier Sports Complex and Ashbury Greenway to Naperville/Plainfield Road. Every time it snows 2 inches or more, park district crews clear the path, and Hartner's store pays the bill. This is the third time this season the path has been plowed, he said, giving nearby high school athletes and other avid runners a safe place to train.

"One of the challenges is when it snows like this, on the sidewalks, some areas are shoveled, some are not. The roads aren't great, so you've got to find the spots you can to run," Hartner said. "Simply clearing that path is a real nice stretch to run safely and comfortably."