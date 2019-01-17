Wheaton police investigating home burglary

Wheaton police are investigating a home burglary in which intruders stole roughly $10,000 worth of items, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to the burglary Tuesday on the 100 block of Christina Circle in a subdivision east of Naperville Road.

Roughly a week earlier, a resident of the same block reported a suspicious circumstance in which a person dressed in dark clothing opened a rear door to the house. The homeowner's dog began barking and the homeowner heard the door close, according to a news release.

Detectives are investigating both cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077.

Police urge residents to keep their homes and vehicles secured and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.